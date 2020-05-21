A Garth Brooks concert in Charlotte, N.C., has been rescheduled once again in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Brooks announced the news in a press release on Thursday (May 21).

Brooks' Stadium Tour stop at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, originally scheduled for May 2 and, in March, moved to June 13, will now take place on Oct. 10. All tickets purchased for the original show will be honored at the twice-rescheduled event.

Brooks' Charlotte show is one of two to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic. When he originally rescheduled the North Carolina stop for June, he also moved a May 16 concert in Cincinnati, Ohio, to June 27. There is no word yet on Brooks' plans for that show.

Brooks has just one additional 2019 Stadium Tour stop on his calendar for this year: a show in Las Vegas, Nev., on Aug. 22. That event is set for the city's brand-new Allegiant Stadium.

Despite his inability to tour, Brooks has been keeping busy while quarantined during the pandemic: He continues to host his weekly Inside Studio G Facebook Live sessions, and recently played the Grand Ole Opry with his wife, Trisha Yearwood. All Opry shows except for Saturday night broadcasts have been suspended for the time being, and Saturday shows are being performed without an audience and with minimal cast and crew present, to keep in line with CDC guidelines and other pandemic-time best practices.

Brooks also recently released two brand-new songs from his upcoming album, Fun. The exact details of that record's full release have yet to be announced.