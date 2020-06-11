Poll: Would You Attend a Garth Brooks Drive-in Show?

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more! ​​​​​​​​​​​

2020 has been nothing short of a bummer for people who love going to see live concerts. Every single concert and tour in country music has been put on hold for the time being, and that has been tough on some artists.

Garth Brooks has decided on a way to bring his live music back to the masses. He will be giving a one-time live performance that will air at over 300 drive-in theaters nationwide on June 27. You will be able to round up some friends and bring a car full of them to a drive-in theater near you.

I know it's not a live, in-person concert, per se, but I think Garth has found a great way to bring back some great country music and entertainment, even if it's just for one night. I would totally be the first car in line for this, I think it's great!

Would you attend a Garth Brooks drive-in show?