Garth Brooks to Receive 2020 Billboard Music Awards Icon Award

Garth Brooks has been named Billboard's 2020 Icon Award winner. The country superstar will receive the honor at April's Billboard Music Awards ceremony, during which he will also perform.

Brooks is a 19-time Billboard Music Award winner, and the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year. He's the only artist to ever have eight albums be certified diamond (10 million copies sold) and, with more than 156 million albums sold, is the best-selling solo artist in U.S. history.

Brooks is only the ninth artist to ever receive Billboard's Icon Award. The eight previous recipients of the honor are Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Prince, Stevie Wonder, Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are set to take place on April 29 in Las Vegas, Nev. The ceremony will air live on NBC beginning at 8PM ET. Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 28) at 10AM PT.

Also the Library of Congress' 2020 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song winner, Brooks released his debut album, a self-titled project, in 1989 and, following a period of retirement, officially returned to the spotlight in 2014. He is reportedly working on a new album, titled Fun, the details of which have yet to be announced, and is currently touring on both his Dive Bar Tour and Stadium Tour.

Garth Brooks: From Class of '89 to Stadium Superstar