Trisha Yearwood was cooking in style while living in Oklahoma several years ago. Pictures of a home used to film Trisha's Southern Kitchen show that only the best would do for the Food Network.

Realtor.com shows that the residence in Owasso, Okla., a suburb just north of Tulsa, was a 7-bedroom, 7.5-bedroom, 13,308-square-foot mega-mansion fit for a king and queen. The house was originally reported by several television news stations and Taste of Country as the home Garth Brooks and Yearwood lived in, but Yearwood herself clarified on Twitter that it was a rental:

Among the many amenities of the massive French Country estate are a gourmet kitchen with all Thermador appliances, a hearth room, several large living rooms and a formal dining room. The house also includes an office/library, a home theater, a separate second kitchen and more.

The exterior of the property features a double infinity pool, and the impressive house sits on 2.74 acres of very private woods, with plenty of landscaping, trees and wildlife for a very tranquil, relaxed feel.

Brooks and Yearwood wed in December of 2005, and at the time, he was on a long self-imposed hiatus from his career so he could raise his daughters away from the hustle and bustle. Yearwood lived with him and his daughters in Oklahoma from then until 2013, when the country megastar announced he was coming out of retirement in December. He returned to the road alongside Yearwood in 2014, and the couple moved to Nashville to get back into the country music scene there.

According to multiple media reports, the estate was listed in Owasso for $3.5 million in 2014. Property records show the house sold for $3.2 million in June of 2015, and sold again for $2.7 million in October of 2018. Realtor.com places the current value of the mansion and its property at $2,895,300, which breaks down into $218 per square foot. Zillow estimates the monthly payment on the mansion would be $11,825.

*Update: This article has been changed to include Trisha Yearwood's response.

See Inside This Jaw-Dropping $3.2 Million Mansion:

See Inside Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Malibu Beach House:

See Inside Carrie Underwood's Nashville Mansion: