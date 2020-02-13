The lavish California ranch that once belonged to singing cowboy movie star Gene Autry is up for sale, and pictures of the spectacular compound show a property that's worth every penny of its $8.25 million asking price.

Autry's former 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom residence in the exclusive Old Las Palmas section of Palm Springs, Calif., totals 13,461 square feet of space, blending historical architecture with modern updates and environmentally conscious features. Meteorologist Irving Krick originally built the home in the 1930s, and Autry and his wife Jackie carefully restored the estate, sparing no expense in creating the luxurious feel they were going for.

The main residence features 5 fireplaces, hardwood floors, French doors and high coffered ceilings with exposed beams. The main rooms all center around a courtyard that includes a glass mosaic-tiled pool and spa, with expansive views of the mountains in every direction.

The master suite features a bathroom with a steam shower, jacuzzi tub and a dry sauna with skylights, and the home's other amenities include custom window treatments, awnings, a bar, block walls, recessed lighting, crown molding, double vanities and more. The gourmet kitchen includes granite counters, a greenhouse window, a breakfast room and more, while the formal dining room affords plenty of room for larger gatherings. There's also a library, a theater, atrium, studio and more, while the lavish grounds of the estate include a pool, a guest house, servants apartment and lounge and more. There's also a 3-car garage that's been added to the original 1-car garage, as well as a tennis court.

According to Homes.com, the property's price tag would break down into monthly payments of just $46,568. For more information about Rancho Autry, please visit the listing from the Louise Hampton Team at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services.

See Inside Gene Autry's Lavish California Estate

