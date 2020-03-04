For most of his early life, George Jones was a gifted artist with a drinking problem and self-destructive bent, but there's nothing like the love of a good woman to turn a guy around. "She saved my life," the singer said of wife Nancy (nee Sepulvedo), whom he married in 1983.

The two met on a blind date in 1981, after the singer had been in three failed marriages. Their wedding ceremony, on March 4, 1983, took place at the home of Jones' sister, Helen Scroggins, in Woodville, Texas, and the new bride and groom toasted their nuptials with a dinner at Burger King.

Jones' wife admits she had her doubts about getting into a relationship with the legendary artist, who earned the nickname "No Show Jones" because of his ongoing addiction issues: "I'd heard the horror stories," Nancy Jones comments in People, "but I'm of the opinion you don't believe it 'til you see it. I ended up seeing plenty of it, but we just clicked. I saw a lot of good in a man who was being totally destroyed."

Nancy Jones helped the country legend quit drinking and put his career back on track. They were able to celebrate 30 years of marriage before his death.

"They say love can change the world," George Jones said in his 1996 autobiography, I Lived to Tell It All (quote via Country Weekly). "I’m here to testify that it changed one man. Friends, family, doctors, therapists and ministers had tried to save me, but to no avail. But finally the power of love from one woman, Nancy Jones, made the difference."

Jones passed away at the age of 81 on April 26, 2013, but his devoted wife is ensuring that his memory is not forgotten. A special monument was erected in Jones' honor at his grave site, and Nancy Jones planned an event celebrating his life one year after Jones' death.

This story was originally written by Deborah Evans-Price, and revised by Christina Vinson and Angela Stefano.