Chances are good that 25 years ago today (April 10, 1995), George Strait had no idea how significant his plans for the day would become. It was on that date that Strait recorded "Check Yes or No" and "I Know She Still Loves Me," both for his 1995 compilation album Strait Out of the Box.

Strait Out of the Box, which was released in September of 1995, was a collection of four CDs that included most of Strait's singles, from "I Just Can't Go on Dying Like This," which was his debut single in 1976, through "Check Yes or No" and "I Know She Still Loves Me." Those two songs, both of which were recorded at Emerald Sound Studios in Nashville, were the only two singles released from the project.

"Check Yes or No" was written by Danny Wells and Dana Hunt and became Strait's 28th No. 1 hit, staying at the top of the charts for four straight weeks. "I Know She Loves Me," written by Aaron Barker and Monty Holmes, peaked at No. 5 on the charts.

"Check Yes or No" was later included on Strait's 2004 50 Number Ones album, his 2007 22 More Hits album and his 2011 Icon album. The song won Strait a CMA and an ACM for Single of the Year.

Strait Out of the Box was certified platinum only two months after its release. To date, it has sold more than 8 million copies, making it one of the best-selling music box sets of all time.