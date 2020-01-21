George Strait is adding two more dates to his 2020 residency in Las Vegas and one massive stadium show to his concert calendar. The Country Music Hall of Famer will play U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Aug. 22.

With two new Las Vegas shows added for Aug. 28-29, Strait is set to play five shows in eight nights. That's about as busy as he's been when it comes to country concerts since he retired in 2014. He previously announced two shows at the T-Mobile Arena in Vegas for Aug. 23-24.

Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will join Strait for the show in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Vikings NFL football team. Singer and songwriter Caitlyn Smith will join him for the newest announced dates in Las Vegas. Tickets for all of the above shows go on sale Jan. 31.

2020 represents a change for Strait, as he's separating himself from Las Vegas in the first significant way since his final tour. He has shows planned for Wichita, Kan. and Kansas City this weekend, and more Las Vegas shows to finish January. Even though he continues to add dates far from his home state of Texas, he promises he's not going to return to the road for a full tour. Each city and venue is decided on a case by case basis.

Strait's NFL stadium show comes within a month of Kenny Chesney and Tim McGraw playing stadiums in California. The two hitmakers have separate dates at SoFi Stadium, future home of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams. McGraw will play with Luke Combs.

