George Strait has rescheduled two big stadium shows due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Summertime concerts in Minneapolis, Minn., and at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., will now take place in 2021.

Strait's show at the famed Notre Dame Stadium was originally set to take place on Aug. 15, and feature Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne. It is now scheduled for Aug. 7, 2021, with Stapleton and the Osbornes still on the bill.

Strait's Minneapolis show, set for Aug. 22 at the city's U.S. Bank Stadium, meanwhile, has been moved to July 31, 2021. Stapleton and Little Big Town, both of whom were on the bill originally, are still set to perform as well.

Fans with tickets to both shows can either hold on to their tickets, which will be honored on the new concert dates, or request a refund. Refunds can be obtained through fans' original point of purchase for the next 30 days.

Strait retired from the road in 2014 but has continued to perform in Las Vegas, Nev., and at one-off shows in select cities in recent years. Currently, two late August dates in Vegas are still on his 2020 concert calendar.