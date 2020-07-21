31 Years Ago: George Strait Hits No. 1 With ‘What’s Going on in Your World’

Thirty-one years ago today (July 22, 1989) was a big day for George Strait: It was on that date that Strait soared to the top of the charts with his single "What's Going on in Your World."

"What's Going on in Your World," which was the second single from the Texan's Beyond the Blue Neon album, was Strait's 17th No. 1 hit and his 11th consecutive chart-topping single. Written by David Chamberlain, Royce Porter and Red Steagall, the song hints at regret, as Strait asks his former flame how her life has been since their split.

Strait followed "What's Going on in Your World" with "Ace in the Hole," also from Beyond the Blue Neon. That song became the final consecutive No. 1 hit in the singer's streak of No. 1 tunes; he next returned to No. 1 in 1990 with "Love Without End, Amen."

Strait has included "What's Going on in Your World" on several of his compilation albums. The song appears on 1991's Ten Strait Hits, 1995's Strait Out of the Box, 2002's 20th Century Masters -- The Millennium Collection: The Best of George Strait and 2004's 50 Number Ones.

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

