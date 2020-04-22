Laramie County Sheriff's Office Capt. Linda Gesell announced Wednesday that she's retiring from law enforcement on May 1.

"Thirty-three years of chasing bad guys is enough," Gesell said in an email to the media.

Gesell was promoted to captain in March 2013, and is the only woman to have held the rank in the agency.

"It was awesome," Gesell said of the accomplishment.

Gesell says she'll be staying on at the sheriff's office as a civilian to do their personnel/human resources, and Lt. Kevin James will be promoted to captain.

