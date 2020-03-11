Get a Bottle of Chick-fil-A Sauce

Chick-fil-A announced that it will start selling bottles of its signature Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces in stores. The sauces will go on sale in April, but only in Flordia.

The company says that they are starting with a small pilot program in the Sunshine State. The bottles will be available at Florida Publix, Target, Walmart and Winn-Dixie stores. As well as in Flordia Chick-fil-A restaurants.

Chick-fil-A

The sauce sales are part of the company's employee scholarship program. "...100 percent of Chick-fil-A, Inc. proceeds from the retail sales of the 16-ounce Bottled Sauces will be donated to Chick-fil-A’s Team Member scholarship program, which will award $17 million to 6,700 Team Members in 2020," the company said in a press release.

No word on when, or if, the sauces will be available across the country. So, if you know someone in Florida, maybe it's time to ask for a favor...and a care package.

