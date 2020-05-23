As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Whether you're at the beach, the park, a pool party or just grilling in the backyard, lawn games are a summertime staple. Sure, croquet is a classic but the world of out-in-the-yard entertainment is vast and waiting to be explored. Case in point: did you know that there’s something called Giant Kickball Croquet? I sure didn’t. Embrace your competitive spirit and have the best summer ever with these top yard games.

Not sure where this lowest-score-wins game has been my whole life but I purchased one immediately and anxiously await its arrival. Up to four people can play and everyone gets a different colored rubber chicken that they throw at a target. If your chicken doesn’t hit the target you have to throw it again from where it landed until it does and each throw counts as a point so you want to be really good at flicking that chicken.

This yard set is the best bang for your buck because it comes with everything you need to play over 20 games that all involve giant dice. With six solid wood dice, five reusable scorecards, one carrying bucket and a marker you and your opponents can be playing Yardzee, Yard Farkle, Bowling or even a friendly game of Craps in no time flat. All of the dice are sealed to withstand the elements and guaranteed to never split, crack, twist or warp. The only downside is that you can’t play Giant Jenga with six dice but simply follow that link for an easy fix.

Corn hole is the quintessential yard game of our time and it’s easy to see why. It's the perfect game to play with big groups of family and friends no matter the age difference between everyone. If you can toss a bean bag, you can play corn hole. This PVC-framed set may not give you the same satisfying “smack!” of a traditional wooden set but it sets up in a snap and comes with a carrying case making it a much more portable party.

In the spirit of transparency I have to let you know that bocce reigns supreme in my heart. I’m a bit biased with this one because it’s the only competitive game in existence that I'm actually good at. This classic set is perfect for teams or one-on-one combat and can be transported anywhere thanks to the nylon carrying bag. While researching for this post I also discovered this Crazy Bocce Ball Set that uses blocks instead of balls and I am absolutely intrigued.

Kan Jam is essentially a mash-up of all the great target toss games like corn hole, disc golf and even beer pong. Teams of two take turns throwing (and deflecting) a disc across the playing field in an attempt to be the first to rack up 21 points. Wherever the disc lands determine the point value AND there’s an instant win option if you happen to sink the disc into the slot on the front of the goal.

Ladder Ball, Hillbilly Horseshoes, Rodeo Golf... no matter what you call it, this classic lawn game never gets old. Points are scored by landing golf ball bolas on different ladders and/or in different variations for hours and hours of fun. This particular set is made from wood rather than PVC so there will need to be a standing rule that the last loser has to bring the set back inside at the end of the day so it won't get ruined from exposure.

