Get Ready For Some Holiday Cheer With Downtown Cheyenne

Ready for all things Christmas and snow filled, have those PJs set aside for a Hallmark Christmas Marathon? Before you work on that marathon, check out what Downtown Cheyenne is doing. They are doing the "Running Of The Santa's 0.5k" on Saturday December 5th.



Now, a 0.5k is right down my alley. Especially when it's really only a few blocks and I can reward myself with a nice beer from Danielmark's at the end of it.

Here's how the DDA described the event on their Facebook page:

Ho Ho Ho! The DDA is thrilled to present the first ever Running of the Santas .5K on Saturday, December 5th beginning at 3:00pm! You read that correctly - it IS just a .5k after all (It's December. We just want to party). Participants will begin at the Depot Plaza and run/walk/dance/whatever through the race course to end at the Jolliest party ever at Danielmark's Brewing! There will be tons of holiday cheer served (both alcoholic and non) as well as candy canes for all! Costumes are definitely encouraged, as there will be a few different costume contests ranging from the merriest Santa outfit to the ugliest sweater and everything in between! Kick off the holiday season with the most festive .5K to date - we will see you on December 5th!

Ok, early for Christmas or not, this sounds like a blast! Serve some holiday cheer and they will come, that's what I always say! Also, we should all thank Downtown Cheyenne for all the cool things they do throughout the year, this is sure to be a smash!