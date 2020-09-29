Ghost Fright-Seeing Tours Return In October

Fall is easily the best season out of the year, I don’t care if you like the fake Spring we get where it’s warm then, BAM! Half a foot of snow out of nowhere. Well, with fall, we know that it’s going to gradually cool down and then we’ll get Halloween season, or Spooky Season.

What better way to celebrate spooky season than by going on a tour of the haunted streets of Cheyenne? As a fairly new resident of Cheyenne, it was fun to learn about this event recently when I met Jose and Angel from PHOG(Paranormal Hunting Observation Group). The tour starts at Dillinger’s and then everyone loads on a Trolley for fun. Here’s how Cheyenne Trolley describes the event.

The tours will begin at DILLINGER'S BAR in the Array (formerly Grier's) Building at the corner of Central Ave and Lincolnway. Each tour ticket includes a drink at Dillinger's, and we will take the passengers into the buildings basement and share its gruesome history. Dan Jaspersen will perform from 5:30pm to 8pm, so come an hour before the tour time and enjoy the magic and libations. Spirits with Spirits! Then board the trolley and ride along as we illuminate the spirits that once inhabited the vast prairie. Expect numerous bumps in the night as the Trolley travels through the haunted highways and paranormal passages of Cheyenne. Explore the darker side of Cheyenne as you hear chilling tales of our local haunts. The tour route is different each year with all new surprises, so you can come back for more...if you dare.

Tickets are only $15 and they suggest to get them early! You can order them by calling the depot museum at 307-778-3133.