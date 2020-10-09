Ghoulish Grub In Downtown Cheyenne

It's October 9th now and I still haven't gotten enough of my October festivities. Give me that candy corn, haunted houses, scary movies, everything! The DDA(Downtown District Authority) hears my screams and they're working with some Downtown eateries to give us the Halloween celebration we deserve.

We love a good theme almost as much as we love the fact that Halloween falls on a Saturday this year! If you're wanting to celebrate in the spookiest way possible, head to Downtown Cheyenne to partake in a day of spooky specials, eerie entrees, and frightful features! We will be updating the list of participating downtown restaurants on this event regularly so you won't miss out on any of the specials! Here are the participating restaurants who will be running a Halloween themed special: The Donut Shop on Central Mort's Bagels The Paramount Cafe Beach Please Drink Company The Good Egg/Accomplice The Metropolitan Wyoming Rib & Chop House Hambone's Pizza Mary's Mountain Cookie

If someone doesn't have spaghetti with meatballs that have googly eyes on them, I'm going to be slightly disappointed. Maybe a green bun hamburger? I'm not picky, I'm just looking to have a good time. But, I am more than excited to have another reason to enjoy what is my favorite holiday with great people and places in Cheyenne! I'm glad we're still able to find fun in 2020.