The tornado that hit Middle Tennessee earlier this week killed at least 22 people and wreaked havoc on the Nashville community, including many musicians based in Music City. Gibson Guitars has pledged its support in the best way it possibly is able, to offer musicians affected by the disaster some help in regaining their footing.

The charitable arm of Nashville-based Gibson Brands, Gibson Gives, says it will provide a guitar to any musician whose instrument was damaged or destroyed in the storm. They are not limiting their replacement efforts to Gibson-brand instruments, either—it can be any brand of instrument that was lost to the disaster.

“Our goal is to get a guitar back into the hands of anyone who has had their guitar damaged or destroyed in the recent Tennessee storm,” Dendy Jarrett, Executive Director of Gibson Gives, said in a release. “As a Nashville, Tennessee based company, we are also engaging with our artists and other partners to provide support across many areas.”

Musicians affected can contact Gibson Gives and let them know of their individual situation. Guitars disbursed will be at the discretion of the company and may be “demo models, prototypes, or shop-worn across Gibson’s family of guitar brands,” according to a release.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has activated the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund for those who wish to donate money toward recovery efforts. President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit the city on Friday (March 6) to assess the damage.

Find out how you can help the Nashville tornado relief efforts here.