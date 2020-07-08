Gillette Woman Shares Awesome Video of Steamboat Geyser Erupting

Steamboat Geyser is truly a spectacle to behold if you are ever lucky enough to see it erupt. A Gillette woman, Tammy Mohr, was recently able to catch one of those moments on video.

Tammy shared the video and a picture to the Wyoming Through The Lens Facebook group along with a caption that read:

Steamboat Geyser at Norris Basin in Yellowstone is the world’s tallest active geyser but entirely unpredictable....we happened to be at the right place right time...it was unbelievable, there were rocks being blown out of it and it was thunderous, as you can tell by the video the crowd was pumped!!!

Steamboat Geyser is the world's tallest currently-active geyser. The geyser's major eruptions generally last anywhere from 3 to 40 minutes, although information gleaned from Wikipedia states a couple of durations surpassing an hour were observed during the 2018 active phase. During the major eruptions, water may be thrown more than 300 feet into the air, with the much more frequent minor eruptions averaging 10 to 15 feet.