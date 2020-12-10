Girl Uses Inheritance to Buy Toys for Needy Kids

Hope in humanity lives on as 10-year-old Laney Matteson of Dartmouth, Mass., selflessly gives back for the holidays.

Matteson exceeded the expectation of an average kid by donating toys for kids in need. However, it wasn't just a gift or two – it was $1,000 worth of toys, purchased with money passed down to her from her great-grandmother, Rae Sherblom, who unfortunately passed away recently. She left nine of her great-grandchildren $1,000 each, and Matteson chose to use her share to give back to the U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots program.

Five members of the Greater New Bedford Marine Corps League stood proudly behind Matteson, standing ready to award her with a Certificate of Appreciation. Dressed in their red league jackets and active duty blues, they saluted Matteson for her selfless decision to give back to her community, an action that speaks volumes about her as a person.

"She's always had a huge heart and she showed it this Christmas by donating these toys to the kids, and I'm just so proud that I have a kid who thinks of others before herself and I'm proud of her overall," her father, Ryan Matteson, said as he patted his daughter on her back.

Gazelle (Townsquare Media)

Matteson had previously asked her mother what program she should donate to, and Toys for Tots was the final decision. The USA Wealth Group branch is operated by President Raymond C. Lantz Jr. and Vice President and son Peter C. Lantz, who both served in the Marines. Their location has been an annual drop-off location for toys to help better the community. Together the Lantz family stands proudly underneath four generations of military heroism. They are especially proud of the tremendous generosity of Laney Matteson.

If you are located near the area and would like to donate to spread holiday cheer to those less fortunate children, you are invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy or check payable to “Toys for Tots” to 352 Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday thru Friday. If a family in need would like to receive toys, please contact Child & Family Services, New Bedford at (508) 996-8572 or My Brothers Keeper, Dartmouth, at (774) 305-4577. Visit Toys For Tots' website to find drop-off locations nationwide.