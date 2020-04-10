A new online program is starting up for Girls On the Run (GOTR) Wyoming. They're launching their GOTR 'Staying Healthy At Home' program after the cancellation of the spring season was announced.

The new online program is aimed at providing girls of all abilities the opportunity to learn and grown during this time of social distancing. Members will receive emails of YouTube videos and PDF files that are focused on improving physical and mental health.

In an interview with Wyoming News Now, Cathy Jarosh, president of GOTR Wyoming, stated:

It's still based on the same core values...It's a way for girls to stay active and to do some thinking about important issues and get creative.

The program will be open to girls in grades 3rd through 8th, as well as all girls that had completed the program in the previous two year and all girls that had registered for the spring program.

Their summer program is also currently open for registration and as of now, is set to begin May 1st.