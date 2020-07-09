Girls’ Softball State Championships are in Laramie This Weekend

The 2020 Wyoming State Softball Championships for girls’ fastpitch teams are in Laramie Friday through Sunday.

There are 53 teams registered across 11 divisions that are broken down by age and ability. There are competitive or “B” brackets and rec brackets. The governing body of this event is USA Softball of Wyoming.

This year’s tournament will be played at Aragon Softball Complex, LaBonte Park fields, and the Laramie Baseball Complex.

Each team will play two games in pool play on Friday before entering into a double-elimination bracket on Saturday and Sunday. The one exception is the 8U Rec division, which will play only on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be teams competing from 14 different communities. The host town, Laramie is represented by the most teams with 10. Gillette has nine, and Cheyenne has eight. Casper is fielding six teams, while Wheatland has four. There are three apiece from Cody and Lander. Buffalo, Rock Springs, and Torrington each have two squads, while Douglas, Green River, Riverton, and Sheridan are represented by one team.

The 12U Rec division features the most teams with eight. The 12U B (competitive) has seven. There will be six teams in the 14U B division, while there are five in both the 10U B and 10U Rec. Four teams are in the 8U Rec, 14U Rec, 16U B, and 16U Rec. Both 18U divisions, B and Rec, have three teams apiece.

The number of teams competing this year is one more than in the 2019 Wyoming State Championships, and that’s even with some programs choosing to not field teams because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sport of softball was sanctioned and approved by the Wyoming High School Activities Association as a new high school sport. It will start in the spring of 2021.

