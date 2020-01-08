Glacier National Park Taking Down 2020 Climate Change Signs

I think more than a few of my friends will find this news entertaining. There's a report that Glacier National Park has been ordered to take down signs predicting climate change in 2020.

CNN shared details of this story that says the USGS contacted the park 3 years ago and notified them they'd need to remove the "All these glaciers will be gone by 2020" signs from Glacier. They discovered the initial predictions were now not expected to be correct and the timeline had changed.

This whole hypothesis appears to be tied to a USGS and University of Portland study that believed the glaciers in Montana were rapidly shrinking. Here's a snippet from the beginning of that report:

The warming climate has dramatically reduced the size of 39 glaciers in Montana since 1966, some by as much as 85 percent, according to data released by the U.S. Geological Survey and Portland State University.

What does the USGS think about glacier deterioration now? A report from the National Park Service from July of 2019 indicates that many glaciers are expected to survive until late this century, but that depends on warming trends.

My family loves Glacier National Park and last visited back in 2016. We'd sure be brokenhearted if somehow they ceased to exist at some point.

Photo, Angie Holliday