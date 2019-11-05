Glamping is Exotic Wyoming Camping Jackson Style

I'm a pretty simple person. Maybe that's why this exotic Wyoming camping seems to be a little bit hard to understand.

I'm talking about "glamping". If you're not familiar with the concept, it's glamorous camping. This video is a great example that was shared by Live Water Properties on Vimeo.

Glamping of Jackson Hole and Long Draw Outfitters from Live Water Properties on Vimeo.

There is no doubt this is an epic and luxurious setup they have. There's an entire YouTube channel dedicated to glamping in Jackson.

Here's my question. I'll defer to the actual Wikipedia definition of camping:

Camping is an outdoor activity involving overnight stays away from home in a shelter, such as a tent or a recreational vehicle. Typically participants leave developed areas to spend time outdoors in more natural ones in pursuit of activities providing them enjoyment. To be regarded as "camping" a minimum of one night is spent outdoors

I've made the word "outdoors" bold for a reason. Isn't the whole purpose of camping to get closer to nature and not the usual life amenities? Don't get me wrong. If you've got the coin and glamping is something you enjoy, then party on. My opinion is if this is what you require to get closer to nature, it's kind of missing the point.

But, to each his own. It's a free country and glamping is an option.