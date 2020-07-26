Going To a Denver Broncos Game? Get Ready To Wear a Mask

With football season right around the corner and concerns of the pandemic lingering, football fans wondered what this upcoming season would look like. Now, things are a little clearer.

The Denver Broncos originally announced that they hoped to have full capacity within stadium. They later stated that stands would be held at a "limited capacity", though they didn't specifically say what that capacity will be yet.

In a memo sent to Broncos season ticket holders, the team notified fans Wednesday that Empower Field at Mile High will not be able to be at full capacity in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and provided them with options for the upcoming season. Denver Broncos

That's not the only change the NFL announced. In a tweet shared by Brian McCarthy, fans will be required to wear face coverings at games this upcoming season.