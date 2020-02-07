U.S. Dog One Ball Closer to Being World Record Holder

This is Finley Malloy, a 6-year-old golden retriever from Canandaigua, NY. In his spare time he enjoys belly rubs, playing fetch and rolling in the grass.



What else does Finley love? Tennis balls. So much so that he's one tennis ball closer to becoming the next Guinness World Record holder.

USA Today interviewed Finley's fur-ever family, Cheri and Rob Molloy, plus their daughter, Erin. Erin brought him home as a 10-week-old puppy when she was a senior in college. His family says he's always loved tennis balls, but it wasn't until he was around 2 years old that they noticed just exactly how much.

"I look over and he's trotting over to me with four tennis balls in his mouth," Erin Molloy recalled. When she and her father would toss balls to Finley in their backyard, he would always try to gather as many as he could bring back. Soon, he was carrying five at once. Then soon later, that number changed to six.

In the process of sharing Finley's ability with the world, Erin Molloy did some research and realized Finley had the current Guinness World Record holder beat: In 2003, a golden retriever from Texas set the record with five tennis balls.



For the last year or so, Molloy said she's been communicating with the officials at Guinness World Records, hoping to get Finley recognized as the new record holder, according to USA Today. However, the process hasn't been very easy. There's "strict" requirements when it comes to their video submissions and witness statements. With enough attempts though, the family believes Finley will have his achievement formally recognized. We agree, and would love to be able to witness it for ourselves!

You can follow Finley and his journey towards being the next Guinness World Record holder on Instagram! His handle is @finnyboymolloy.