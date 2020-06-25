UPDATE: Cheyenne NWS Says Strong Winds, Hail Possible Today

Seneca Riggins, Townsquare Media

UPDATE 7 A.M. Thursday: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has now revised its forecast, calling for smaller hail, but still the possibility of strong winds. Here is the latest statement on the agency's website:

Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across southeast Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle by mid afternoon, and continue through much of the evening. A few strong to locally severe storms are possible, with strong/damaging winds the primary hazard although a couple of storms could contain hail around quarter size. The most likely area for stronger storms will be from east central Wyoming into the northern Nebraska Panhandle in the SLIGHT (Level 2/5) Risk area shaded in yellow, especially after 4 PM this evening.

Original Post:The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about the possibility of golf-ball-size hail, strong winds, and brief heavy rain across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this [Thursday] afternoon and evening.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Scattered strong to severe storms are becoming more likely Thursday afternoon across the northern Nebraska Panhandle and southeast Wyoming with the greatest threat for severe storms in the northern Nebraska panhandle. 50 - 60 mph wind gusts, quarter to golf ball sized hail and brief heavy rainfall will be possible in the strongest of storms. Storms will end through early to mid evening. Stay alert through Thursday afternoon for changing conditions if you plan to be outdoors. Please use caution and stay weather aware.