Good News, Bad News In SE Wyoming Wind Forecast

Powerful winds that have been raging in southeast Wyoming should taper off this (Tuesday) afternoon, according to the Cheyenne office of the National Weather Service.

But the agency says the wind gusts may return again on Wednesday. The agency posted this statement on its website on Tuesday morning:

January in southeast Wyoming means strong winds! Good morning. High Wind Warnings remain in effect through noon time today along the I-25 Corridor from the Colorado state line to Wheatland, as well as the I-80 Corridor from Cheyenne to Elk Mountain. We've already seen wind gusts in excess of 70 mph for several areas this morning. We're expecting the wind to ease this afternoon and evening for a brief break. This will be short lived however as strong winds return Wednesday morning, that will continue through Thursday morning. High Wind Watches have been issued for Wednesday for wind gusts in excess of 65mph. WYDOT continues to have I-25 and I-80 closed to Light weight and High Profile vehicles this morning in the warned area.