Gordon Bringing in Additional Medical Staff for COVID-19 Response

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced Wednesday that he's using $10 million in CARES Act money to bring in additional medical staff to address the state's surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

As of Nov. 10, a record 178 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Wyoming, 122 more than a month ago.

“Medical staff across the state are strained and exhausted," said Eric Boley, President of the Wyoming Hospital Association. "This move by the governor is important and is giving us critical resources allowing us to find and retain medical personnel to support our hospitals in their fight against COVID.”

“As hospitals around the region face the same issues, our hospitals cannot plan on transferring patients out of state," said Gordon. "I want to ensure Wyoming maintains its ability to provide our residents access to the treatments and care they need."

Gordon says the Wyoming Hospital Association will work with the state’s hospitals to evaluate medical staff shortages and consult with the Wyoming Department of Health on each hospital's needs.