Gordon: Flu Shots Are ‘Particularly Important This year’

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says getting a flu shot is "particularly important this year" as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The governor on Thursday posted a photo on Facebook showing him getting a flu shot at St. Mary's Catholic School in Cheyenne. The post also emphasizes the importance of flu shots in 2020:

I took a few minutes to get my flu shot this morning. Flu shots are particularly important this year as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory offers testing that can detect influenza or COVID-19 from the same sample. Flu shots are safe and help reduce illness, hospitalizations and deaths. They are available throughout Wyoming at public health nursing offices, workplaces, doctors’ offices and pharmacies. Thank you to the folks at St. Mary's Catholic School for hosting the clinic and for your efforts to keep students and staff safe this school year.