Gov. Gordon Activates Wyoming National Guard For California Fires

A Black Hawk helicopter and crew have been sent to California to help battle the wildfires ravaging the state.

The UH-60 Black Hawk and four crew members were sent after Governor Mark Gordon activated the Wyoming Army National Guard's G Company, 2nd Battalion, 211 Aviation Regiment on Thursday.

The helicopter and crew will be operating from Mather Airport near Sacramento, and will likely remain in California until Sept. 25 unless they are extended by request, according to a release from the guard.

The chopper is equipped with a special Bambi Bucket fire suppression system, holding about 660 gallons of water. The water will be dropped on fire areas that are hard for ground crews to get to.