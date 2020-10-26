Gov. Gordon Appoints Circuit Court Judge in Converse County

Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Clark Allan to be a circuit court judge for the Eighth Judicial District serving Converse County, according to a news release from the governor's office.

The appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge I. Vincent Case.

Allan has served as Teton County deputy prosecutor since 1999 and is currently chief of the criminal division.

His previous experience includes serving as the Sublette County Attorney for five years, and as an attorney in private practice in Jackson. Allan received his bachelor’s and law degrees from Brigham Young University. Allan, his wife Kristen, and his son Stuart reside in Jackson.

“The Judicial Nominating Commission advanced three strong candidates, making this a difficult choice,” Gordon said. “Clark’s distinguished legal career, excellent reputation and extensive experience as a prosecutor will serve him well on the Circuit Court bench.”

Allan said he is humbled to be appointed to the position.

His appointment is effective Jan. 4.

