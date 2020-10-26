Gov. Gordon Appoints Permanent Director of Corrections Department

Gov. Mark Gordon has appointed Dan Shannon as the permanent director of the Wyoming Department of Corrections effective Monday, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Shannon had been serving in an interim capacity since July following the retirement of Bob Lampert.

Shannon has been with the Department of Corrections since 2007 and was deputy director before being named director.

The Wyoming Department of Corrections manages the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle, the Wyoming Honor Farm in Riverton, theWyoming State Penitentiary in Rawlins, the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington and the Wyoming Women’s Center in Lusk.

It also oversees the adult offender supervision program through the Probation and Parole division.

