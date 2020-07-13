Citing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced that the state's health orders will be extended through July 31.

The orders were initially set to expire on Wednesday.

Between June 15 and 30, Wyoming saw 328 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases. As of July 13, the average number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Wyoming was 17.

That's the most since April 22.

Despite increased testing, the percentage of positive tests has remained steady at 2.9%.

Gordon said that he is "disappointed" in seeing Wyoming's case numbers rise.

“Wyoming residents only need to look at what Texas, Florida and Arizona are experiencing to see how much damage being careless, not wearing a mask, and failing to social distance can cause to our state’s economy, our citizens' health and our healthcare system," Gordon said in the announcement. "I am encouraged to see many of our businesses taking this responsibility seriously and both requiring staff and urging customers to wear face coverings.”

Under the current orders, up to 50 people can gather in confined spaces without restrictions. Additionally, events with 250 people are permitted with social distancing and increased sanitation measures in place.

As of July 13, Wyoming hs received 1,545 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 21 deaths.