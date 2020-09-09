Gov. Gordon: No Major Changes to Wyoming Health Orders

Wyoming's existing health orders will continue to stay in effect, Governor Mark Gordon announced Wednesday afternoon.

During the news conference, Gordon said state officials want to be cautious in their approach to health orders as students return to school. Taking steps to reduce community transmission of COVID-19 means more kids will stay in school, Gordon said.

"We want to have students continue attending school in person," Gordon said.

He added that Wyoming saw spikes in COVID-19 cases following the Memorial Day and Fourth of July holidays. Gordon said he's hopeful that similar spikes won't come in the wake of Labor Day.

Under the current orders outdoor gatherings at 50% venue capacity and a maximum of 1,000 people are permitted as long as social distancing and increased sanitation measures are in place.

Indoor gatherings are also permitted with 50 people being allowed without restrictions and up to 250 people if social distancing and sanitation measures are implemented.

Health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces along with personal care services also remain unchanged. Students are still required to wear face coverings in schools where 6 feet of separation cannot be maintained.

