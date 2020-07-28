Gov. Gordon: No Wyoming-Wide Mask Orders Coming

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Tuesday said that there is no statewide mask order on the horizon while also urging Wyoming residents to wear face coverings.

"If you're just dead set on taking down Wyoming's economy, don't wear these," Gordon said gesturing toward a face mask around his neck. "Make sure that you put these on as you feel comfortable and you can, because these are the things that are going to keep us safe. And they're going to keep us moving forward.

"We will have better days ahead of us."

Gordon went on to say Wyoming will not issue a statewide order and that he hopes Wyomingites will take wearing face coverings "upon themselves to do what's right."

