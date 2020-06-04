Gov. Gordon to Meet 101 Year Old WWII Veteran

Governor Mark Gordon is set to meet one of America's oldest WWII veteran at the State Capitol on June 8 at 9 am.

One of America's oldest WWII veterans, Sidney Walton, who is 101 years old, is on a nationwide No Regrets Tour. He is visiting all 50 states and meeting all 50 governors in a campaign to raise awareness of the rapidly dwindling number of WWII vets.

Sidney is a survivor of the China-Burma-India (CBI) theater of war.

Born February 11, 1919, in New York City, Sidney joined the Army in March 1941, nine months before Pearl Harbor, and served for the entire war, returning to NYC in '46.

To support Sidney's campaign and the No Regrets Tour, please follow the link here. A portion of donations also supports the American Veterans Center in Washington, D.C.