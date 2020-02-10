Gov. Gordon: Wyoming Is Strong

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says Wyoming is strong going into 2020 session of the state legislature, although he says the industries that form the background of the state economy must be defended from what he called discriminatory policies.

The governor made his remarks during his annual ''State of the State'' address before a joint session of the legislature. The speech serves as the annual kickoff of the legislative session. ''The state of Wyoming is strong,'' Gordon told lawmakers. He went on to say ''We are strong because more people are finding a better future for our state. Our population has grown.''

The speech stressed the Governor’s support for Wyoming’s energy industry, noting his decision to challenge what he called Washington’s discriminatory denial of a permit to construct a coal export terminal before the U.S. Supreme Court. The Governor also reiterated his desire to invest in carbon capture and sequestration technology.

“Wyoming will always advocate for our industries, whether it be to protect against unconstitutional restraint of trade, or in their endeavors to deliver cleaner, more dependable, more affordable, and safer energy to our nation,” he said.

You can see the governor's entire speech in the video attached to this article.