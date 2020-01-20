Government Offices Closed Monday For Martin Luther King Jr. Day

All Federal, State of Wyoming, Laramie County and City of Cheyenne offices are closed today (Monday) in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Other closures include the Laramie County Library System, and the Cheyenne Transit System buses will not be running. Cheyenne residents whose trash/recycle pickup would normally happen today had those pickups scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18.

No classes are scheduled for today in Laramie County School District #1 or at Laramie County Community College. Most banks are also closed today in observance of the holiday.

The annual Cheyenne Martin Luther King Jr. March is slated to start at 12 noon at the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, proceeding down Capitol Avenue to the State Capitol Building.

This year the Cheyenne Optimist Club and several other local organizations will be serving hot cocoa and cookies prior to the march at the Depot Plaza starting at 11 a.m.