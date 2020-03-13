Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon says his declaration of an emergency in response to the coronavirus in Wyoming is a proactive approach to the problem, not a sign the situation is worsening.

In fact, the governor said that as of Friday afternoon, there was still only one known case of the virus in Wyoming, a woman in Sheridan County. That case, involving a woman who is known to have traveled around the country, was announced late Wednesday afternoon.

But the governor says his emergency declaration was in response to President Trump's declaration of a national emergency on Friday afternoon. Gordon says his declaration will allow Wyoming small businesses to access federal disaster funds and will also make it easier to activate the Wyoming National Guard to deal with the situation, should that become necessary.

''This does not represent an escalation of concern" the governor said.

He also repeated a recommendation that he made on Thursday asking state resident to avoid any events which might generate large crowds. Gordon also again reiterated statements he made on Thursday about the importance of frequent and thorough hand washing and other measures designed to prevent the spread of the virus.

You can hear all of the governor's comments in the audio below.