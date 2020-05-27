Governor Gordon: Orders Allowing Outdoor Gatherings of 250

On May 27, prior to his media briefing, Governor Mark Gordon announces updated public health orders which will ease restrictions on public gatherings, including allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 250 people.

These orders will go into effect on June 1.

The updated orders allow for outdoor events to occur with social distancing and increased sanitization measures in place. These would include sporting events, rodeos, and other events, in which they will be permitted to have up to 250 spectators in attendance.

"It’s time we had the chance to enjoy summer,” Governor Gordon said. “The ability to gather outdoors in larger groups will be good for Wyoming citizens, businesses, and our communities as we enter the season.”

Hosts and organizers of these outdoor events are being asked to screen staff for symptoms of COVID-19 and ensure adequate personal protective equipment is available. Food and beverage services at outdoor gatherings are required to follow the provision for restaurants outlined in Public Health Order No. 1.

At this time, indoor events and gatherings, other than religious gatherings and other exemptions listed in the order, will continue to be restricted to groups of 25 or fewer.

No other significate changes have been made at this time.

You can see the full updated orders linked here.