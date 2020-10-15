Governor Gordon Recounts Prison Mask-Making Facility Visits

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Wednesday posted on his Facebook page about visits he made this spring to Wyoming prisons where facemasks were being made for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks were being made at the garment shops at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Facility in Torrington and the Wyoming Women's Center in Lusk.

The masks were being made for use both inside and outside the prison system. The governor applauded the mask-making as both meeting a public health need and teaching inmates good work habits and new job skills.

The governor on Wednesday also posted a video about his visits, which can be seen below.

