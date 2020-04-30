Governor Gordon Reviews How State Will Reopen Camping

Governor Mark Gordon had his third press conference of the week on April 30 to further explain guidelines when opening the state.

He first reminded the people of Wyoming that it was their responsibility to keep practicing social distancing so that the state does not lose ground. He said the state does not want to shut down again, and thus urges residents to do the right thing.

He again thanked businesses and Wyoming people for the patience while waiting for the state to reopen.

Governor Gordon said he was happy to tell President Trump that Wyoming ready to lead the nation back to a full economy.

Director Darin Wesby from the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resource came to talk about some new operations which will occur in state parks.

He said the plan was to get Wyoming residents camping in the next two weeks, and they will be monitoring surrounding states to ensure they are strategic in their plan.

He stated that sites will not be available on a first-come-first-serve basis and that reservations must be made.

Social distancing must be followed, as failure to do so will mean that the plan could be changed. All changes in camping will be enforced by law enforcement.

Brian Nesvik, director of Wyoming Game and Fist came forward to state how the directives have helped and to thank the public for everything they have done while they had restrictions. He also announced that the antler hunt will be open tomorrow and asked people from out of state to please get their boats inspected when they do come back to the state.

He further stated that the department was doing everything it can to make sure that they have a fall hunting season.

Governor Gordon finished by giving an update on several national parks, stating that no date has been set to open Grand Teton and Yellowstone national park at this time.