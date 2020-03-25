Governor Gordon Signs Daylight Saving Bill, 27 Others Into Law
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon signed 28 bills into law Monday afternoon, including a measure that could eventually do away with the twice-a-year time changes in Wyoming.
House Bill 44 would have Wyoming stay on Daylight Saving Time year-round if three other 'western states' do the same and congress grants permission. The Bill defines ''western states'' as North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado, Idaho, Utah, and Montana. Below is the full list of the bills signed into law by Governor Gordon on Monday. All of the bills were passed by state lawmakers in the recently concluded legislative session
You can read all of the texts of the specific bills at the Wyoming Legislature website.
Bills signed into law by Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday, March 23:
HB0068
HEA0050
Sex offender-prohibited access to school facilities.
HB0132
HEA0053
Unpaid wage claim amendments.
HB0235
HEA0056
Life insurance benefits-payments and interest.
HB0031
HEA0062
Criminal justice-mental health-substance use programming.
HB0082
HEA0064
Contract brewing.
HB0096
HEA0066
Dr. Leonard L. Robinson memorial bridge.
HB0129
HEA0068
Reclamation of surface coal mines-turbine blades.
HB0142
HEA0071
Agriculture marketing funds-processing plants.
HB0159
HEA0078
Monthly payment of ad valorem tax on mineral production.
HB0200
HEA0079
Reliable and dispatchable low-carbon energy standards.
HB0158
HEA0080
Microbreweries.
HB0230
HEA0081
Pari-mutuel events-rodeo.
HB0044
HEA0087
Mountain daylight time preservation.
HB0231
HEA0088
Coal severance tax exemption-Canadian and Mexican ports.
HB0038
HEA0092
Weed and pest amendments.
SF0105
SEA0042
Concealed weapons permit renewal-military duty.
SF0076
SEA0044
Governmental agency parking.
SF0093
SEA0046
Wyoming works-application period.
SF0123
SEA0048
Long-term care insurance.
SF0089
SEA0049
Worker's compensation credit.
SF0071
SEA0050
Life insurance premiums.
SF0087
SEA0059
Audiology and speech-language pathology compact.
SF0139
SEA0060
Tax lien enforcement-2.
SF0040
SEA0062
Certification of cases to state board of equalization.
SF0065
SEA0064
Wild Bison Licenses
SF0055
SEA0065
Hemp production-fees.
SF0061
SEA0067
Omnibus water bill - planning.
SJ0001
SJR0001
Firearm and hunter education.