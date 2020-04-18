Governor Gordon: A Brighter Day Is Coming

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon told Wyomingites on Saturday night that "a brighter day is coming" in terms of the efforts to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the governor's current orders remain in effect through at least April 30, the governor's office on Friday said a phased plan would be announced next week for gradually lifting restrictions that have been put in place for dealing with the pandemic.

The governor said the transition plan would be in line with guidelines issued by President Trump earlier this week.

