Governor Gordon Urges Wyoming Residents To ”Mask Up”

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon is urging Wyoming residents to ''mask up" as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor on Monday announced that the state's current coronavirus restrictions will remain in place through at least July 15 in light of a surge in new cases.

Later in the day, the governor posted the following statement and graphic on the Governor Mark Gordon Facebook page:

"Given the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 we have seen in recent weeks, Wyoming has extended the public health orders currently in place through July 15. We've seen 288 new cases of COVID-19 in 15 counties in the past 2 weeks.

It is up to all of us to make a concerted effort to slow the spread of the virus. Right now, the health of our citizens and our economy depends upon everyone practicing good hygiene, social distancing and wearing a mask in public where social distancing isn’t possible.

No one wants to see businesses close, more people sickened and our economy further impacted. But our progress depends on cooperation and common sense. It’s the way both our citizens and our economy will stay healthy. "

The post also included the following graphic:

