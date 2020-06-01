Governor Issues Statement On HollyFrontier Cheyenne Announcement

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday afternoon issued a statement on HollyFrontier Corporation's decision to convert it's Cheyenne refinery to biodiesel production.

The decision is expected to cut about 200 jobs from the company's Cheyenne workforce over the next year to year-and-a-half.

The governor's statement reads as follows:

"The announcement that Holly Frontier will be converting its refinery in Cheyenne to a biodiesel plant and reducing its workforce is a devastating blow to Cheyenne, Laramie County and all of Wyoming. This cost-saving decision is a reflection of both the changing nature of our country’s energy supply and trends that were present before the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a small consolation that Holly Frontier will continue operating in the area and will offer some employees positions in other locations.

I have requested the Department of Workforce Services make its rapid response teams available to provide assistance and resources for workers who are seeking new employment and training."