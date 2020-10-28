Governor’s Invasive Species Initiative Report Released

The Invasive Species Initiative which had been established by Governor Mark Gordon has delivered recommendations in a final report, which could help Wyoming become the leader in combating invasive species.

The report addresses a wide array of topics on the terrestrial invasive plant species. At nearly forty pages, it also offers recommendations for the Governor to consider.

The report came from a series of meetings between experts in the field of terrestrial invasive plants.

The Governor has ordered 250 copies of the report for distribution to Weed and Pest Districts, federal agencies, and the Legislature.