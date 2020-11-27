The Grand Ole Opry is one of Tennessee's biggest attractions, and it's not hard to see why: Since 1925, it's been the location of some truly incredible country music moments, courtesy of the genre's biggest stars from multiple generations.

Membership into the Opry is one of the greatest honors within country music. That legendary Opry circle is sacred, and any artist who sets foot in it knows its significance. In the photo gallery below, you can see Minnie Pearl and Hawkshaw Hawkins hanging out backstage, President Richard Nixon tickling the ivories, a snap from Steve Martin's Opry debut, Keith Urban's special induction night and more:

