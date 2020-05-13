Grand Teton National Park Begins Phased Reopening

Grand Teton National Park on Monday will open some areas for recreation and some visitors services after being closed to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to news releases from the park and Gov. Mark Gordon.

“These targeted reopenings will provide valuable experience as we look ahead to expanding operations in both parks,” Gordon said, adding that Yellowstone National Park is partially reopening, too.

"They will also help reawaken Wyoming’s tourism industry and help get America’s economy up and going again," he said.

The National Park Service is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis, according to a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

Beginning Monday, the park will open:

Primary road access: Teton Park, Moose-Wilson and North Park roads.

Public restrooms in some areas.

Day-use hiking on seasonally-accessible trails.

Riverbank and lakeshore fishing.

The multi-use pathway system where free from snow.

Several viewpoints continue to be accessible along U.S. Highway 89/26/191.

However, these facilities and services will remain closed to protect the public health:

Park visitor centers.

Overnight lodging.

Food services.

Boating/floating on river and lakes.

Marinas.

Backcountry permits.

Special-use permits.

Campgrounds.

Other recreational access and visitor services will reopen as conditions permit.

"I appreciate the willingness of Acting Superintendent [Gopaul] Noojibail to engage with state and Teton County officials to develop a reopening plan that provides access to one of the most iconic parks anywhere," Gordon said.

Noojibail asked visitors take preventive actions as they enjoy the park by maintaining social distancing, following local health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, practicing "leave no trace" principles, and avoiding crowding and high-risk outdoor activities.

To reduce the spread of the coronavirus, the park also is following public health guidelines by hiring seasonal custodial workers and increasing contracted services for cleaning and disinfecting high-use areas. It is setting up plexiglass panels in locations of high visitor/public interaction including entrance stations, visitor centers, and permit desks, and visitor guidance.

It also will examine and monitor facility functions and services to ensure they comply with public health guidelines

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the park's website and Facebook and Twitter pages. Updates about National Park Service operations can be found here.

