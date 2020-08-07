GRAPHIC: Video Depicts Friday Morning Shootout With Casper Police

Eyewitness video taken near the scene of an "exchange of gunfire" involving Casper police that left a person dead depicts officers announcing themselves and forcing entry into an apartment Friday morning.

An witness, who lives near the scene of the shootout that happened at 2200 Jefferson Ave. in Casper Friday morning provided K2 Radio News with the video.

Content warning: The video depicts a woman who was apparently shot being taken from the residence.

Police knock on the door, loudly announce themselves as law enforcement and yell to the occupants to come to the door. Then, a plain-clothes officer uses a battering ram to bring down the door.

After cops enter, a single gunshot is heard. Then, roughly 20 seconds later, a rapid succession of gunshots ring out from inside the apartment.

According to a statement on social media, Casper police were called to the residence early Friday following a reported kidnapping. Police say a woman was being held at gunpoint against her will.

No officers were hurt in the shootout.